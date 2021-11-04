Despite a reduction in production, Toyota raises its annual profit forecast.

After a solid quarter in which it weathered production constraints prompted by a semiconductor shortage and supply chain challenges in pandemic-hit Southeast Asia, Toyota raised its full-year profit projection on Thursday.

The world’s best-selling automaker now expects a net profit of 2.49 trillion yen ($21.8 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 2022, up from 2.3 trillion yen previously.

Its yearly sales projection, however, remained unchanged at 30 trillion yen.

“Globally, production volume decreased, but our suppliers, facilities, and dealers worked tirelessly to supply as many automobiles as possible,” the Japanese conglomerate stated.

Net profit increased by 33.2 percent to 626.7 billion yen in the second quarter, on sales of 7.5 trillion yen, up from 6.8 trillion yen the year before.

Toyota recovered from the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns faster than its competitors, reclaiming the top rank in sales last year.

However, it has been harmed by the global semiconductor shortage that is affecting automakers all over the world.

Despite initially appearing to be in a better position than some competitors to weather the shortage, thanks in part to supply chain planning, the company finally found itself unable to reach production targets.

As a result, Toyota reduced production by 550,000 units from July to September and will continue to do so in the current quarter.