Despite a power-sharing agreement, Sudan’s military remains “dominant.”

Analysts say the importance of civilian leaders is waning more than two years after Sudan’s power-sharing agreement was signed, while the army remains powerful.

After months of huge protests against his authority, Sudan’s military deposed and imprisoned long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir.

Four months later, the country’s powerful generals and important civil society factions agreed on a civilian administration and legislature to lead the post-Bashir transition.

The ruling body would be a “sovereign council” of military and civilian figures.

However, the legislative assembly has yet to be formed, and divisions within the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the primary civilian coalition that led the anti-Bashir protests, have grown.

Support for Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s technocratic transitional administration has dwindled, owing in part to economic measures that have hit many Sudanese households hard.

Delays in bringing justice to the relatives of those killed under Bashir’s regime, as well as during the 2019 protests following his overthrow, have exposed the administration to greater criticism.

The International Crisis Group’s Jonas Horner stated, “The military’s foot-dragging on critical areas of the transition has hampered progress.”

Internal differences and a lack of capability have hampered the civilians’ ability to keep the transformation moving forward, he said.

The three-year transition time envisaged in the 2019 agreement was reset when Sudan struck a peace deal with a coalition of rebel groups in October.

Horner claims that the military and civilian camps only work together “sporadically.”

“The military’s power has been effectively retained.”

The formation of the transitional legislative council, according to Horner, “would be critical to commencing monitoring over the military.”

“However, fearing a weakening of their current powers, both security agencies and older political parties have obstructed this critical reform.”

Since the power-sharing agreement, the military has played a significant role in foreign policy choices.

Sudan declared aspirations to normalize relations with Israel last year after the United States agreed to remove Khartoum from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

According to Omar al-Digeir, a leader in the FFC civilian alliance, the Sudanese decision upended policies in place since the 1967 Arab-Israeli Six-Day War.

During a visit by Washington’s Treasury Secretary in January, the interim government signed the agreement and received US financial aid at the same time.

Officials from the government have stated that the agreement will only take effect after the legislature, which has yet to be created, has approved it.

According to Rift Valley Institute analyst Magdi el-Gizouli, “the re-orientation of Sudan’s foreign policy since Bashir was articulated by.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.