Despite a last-minute offer, German train drivers go on strike.

After their union rejected a new offer to keep services running, German train drivers began a strike on passenger rail lines on Monday, causing thousands of passengers and commuters to be inconvenienced.

According to the national rail operator Deutsche Bahn, only 30% of long-distance trains were running on Monday, with regional and urban services reduced to 40% of normal levels due to the strike.

Despite last-minute efforts by the rail company’s leadership to bring the GDL drivers’ union back to the negotiation table in the parties’ pay dispute, the interruptions occurred.

Deutsche Bahn said in a statement on Sunday that it would examine a coronavirus-related incentive for drivers this year, which the union had previously requested.

According to Martin Seiler, the company’s personnel director, the suggestion was “a significant indicator of desire to achieve an agreement” on behalf of Deutsche Bahn.

Later on Sunday, the truckers’ union rejected the offer, calling it a “smokescreen.”

“With an offer that isn’t worth the paper it’s written on, the con artists seek to fool passengers and incite resentment and irritation towards GDL,” said Claus Weselsky, the union’s president.

The walkout is the second in a salary dispute between GDL and German rail, which began last week.

Following the breakdown of talks with Deutsche Bahn, the union led a strike earlier this month after its members voted 95 percent in favor of the action.

The union is seeking a 1.4 percent salary increase plus a bonus this year, as well as a 1.8 percent compensation increase in 2022.

In 2022 and 2023, Deutsche Bahn proposes to phase in a 3.2 percent salary increase in two parts.

The company’s most recent offer did not specify a dollar amount for the incentive to be discussed, although the GDL has asked a premium of 600 euros ($703).

At 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, a strike impacting Deutsche Bahn freight services began (0000 GMT). The strikes affecting passenger and cargo services are set to finish at 2:00 a.m. on August 25. (0000 GMT).