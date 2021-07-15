Despite a large 737 MAX order, Boeing continues to struggle.

Following a significant order freeze that spanned much of 2019 and 2020, Boeing (NYSE:BA) has begun to secure additional 737 MAX orders in 2021. Last month, Boeing received its largest 737 MAX order yet, with United Airlines ordering 200 more of the troublesome plane.

Other customers, however, are continuing to shrink their 737 MAX order books, preventing Boeing from making significant progress in reclaiming its backlog. Furthermore, the business recently uncovered another production issue with the 787 Dreamliner, causing further delays in production and delivery. These problems show how distant Boeing is from being healthy again.

In June, Boeing received 219 new firm orders. FedEx has confirmed orders for 18 additional 767 freighters and one 777 freighter, in addition to the massive United Airlines agreement. Meanwhile, Boeing has delivered 45 commercial planes, with the 737 MAX accounting for 33 of them.

Despite this, Boeing’s commercial jet order backlog increased by 45 units in month, from 4,121 to 4,166. This means 129 orders were removed from the backlog, accounting for more than half of the orders for the month.

In view of the pandemic’s severe negative impact on international travel, flydubai canceled orders for 65 737 MAX jets. (There are still 170 737 MAX orders left.) Given that flydubai now runs only 52 planes, absorbing so many extra planes could take a decade or more.) Boeing also increased its estimate of orders that are likely to be cancelled, reducing its backlog even more.

The story is similar if you look at the first half of the year. Despite receiving 505 gross orders for the 737 MAX, Boeing’s backlog has only expanded by 52 units so far this year.

Boeing announced on Tuesday that it had uncovered a new fault impacting the undeliverable 787 Dreamliners in its inventory, adding to the company’s woes. As a result, 787 deliveries have been halted once more.

Boeing will drop Dreamliner production below the current rate of five per month in the near future. This will enable it to prioritize inspections and improvements of previously produced 787s, allowing it to deliver those planes sooner. Slowing production even more and expanding the breadth of inspections and rework, on the other hand, will increase Boeing’s costs, exacerbating the company’s losses.

Boeing also issued a warning to investors, stating that it now expects to deliver less than half of the approximately 100 787 Dreamliners in its inventory by the end of the year.