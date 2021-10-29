Despite a lack of growth, US stocks set a new high.

On Thursday, US stocks rose, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq setting a fresh high ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings.

Meanwhile, the euro rose against the dollar after the ECB’s chairman stated that the bank’s monetary stimulus program will likely finish in March, but the ECB kept its interest rate and stimulus levels unchanged, as predicted.

The Nasdaq’s new high comes as a slew of positive corporate earnings announcements have given trading floors a much-needed boost, propelling markets to multi-year or record highs.

The S&P 500 was likewise nearing its all-time high.

Despite government data showing the US economy slowed drastically in the third quarter to an annual rate of just 2% as consumer purchasing fell amid recurrent Covid-19 infections, stock indices rose.

That was the weakest pace in more than a year, and it fell short of expert estimates.

However, US President Joe Biden presented on Thursday a revised $1.75 trillion social spending package that he believes Democrats would embrace, putting an end to weeks of fighting and providing a boost to the economy.

New weekly unemployment claims also fell to a post-pandemic low.

In Asian trade, pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy to contain spiraling prices led stocks lower, as rising Covid infections serve as a reminder that the pandemic is far from over.

Following the Bank of Canada’s announcement that it would cease its massive bond-buying program and signaled an interest rate hike sooner than expected in 2022, the Bank of Japan maintained its own easing stance on Thursday.

Brazil hiked rates on Wednesday, following South Korea and New Zealand’s recent actions and anticipating rate hikes by the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

By the end of the year, the Federal Reserve is projected to begin reducing its massive bond-buying program and raise interest rates in the middle of 2022.

Meanwhile, Christine Lagarde of the European Central Bank stated that she believes the PEPP, the ECB’s economic stimulus program, will conclude in March as planned.

According to Matt Weller, head of research at Forex.com, Lagarde’s “strongest remark was around the PEPP purchases terminating in March, making the message more hawkish than anticipated.”

Against the dollar, the euro soared to its highest level of the month.

On Thursday, there were also concerns about fresh US-China hostilities.

The United States’ decision this week to prohibit China Telecom from operating in the country because to national security concerns is “malicious oppression,” Beijing said. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.