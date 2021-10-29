Despite a lack of growth, US stocks hit new highs.

The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted in technology, hit a fresh all-time high on Thursday, ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings.

Meanwhile, the euro rose against the dollar as the European Central Bank’s chairman stated that the bank’s current stimulus program will most likely finish in March, albeit the ECB kept its interest rate and stimulus levels unchanged, as predicted.

Despite weak US growth, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 concluded at new highs as a string of positive corporate earnings announcements offered a key lift to trading floors, helping to push markets to multi-year or record highs.

According to Art Hogan, chief strategist of National Securities, “the market has seen through supply chain difficulties and looked at the rise in growth” in demand.

After the markets closed, Amazon announced a profit decline, while Apple’s revenue fell short of estimates, despite a profit increase.

Despite government data revealing that the US economy slowed substantially in the third quarter, to an annual pace of just 2%, as consumer purchasing fell due to rising Covid-19 infections, equities rose.

That was the weakest pace in more than a year, and it fell short of expert estimates.

After weeks of haggling, US President Joe Biden revealed a revised $1.75 trillion social spending proposal on Thursday, which he believes Democrats would embrace and which could help the economy in the future.

In the meantime, new unemployment claims fell to a pandemic-era low last week.

With rising Covid infections serving as a reminder that the pandemic is far from over, pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy to contain runaway prices led Asian shares lower.

After the Bank of Canada announced it would end its massive bond-buying program and signaled an interest rate hike in 2022, the Bank of Japan kept its own easing strategy in place on Thursday.

Brazil hiked rates on Wednesday, following South Korea and New Zealand’s recent actions and anticipating rate hikes by the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

At its meeting next week, the Federal Reserve is likely to declare that it will begin to trim its massive bond-buying program, and that rates may begin to rise next year.

Meanwhile, Christine Lagarde of the European Central Bank stated that she believes the PEPP, the ECB’s economic stimulus program, will conclude in March as planned.

Against the dollar, the euro soared to its highest level of the month.

Concerns over increasing US-China tensions were also present on Thursday, following Washington’s move this week to prohibit China Telecom from doing business in the US. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.