Despite a lack of growth, US stocks are rising.

Despite poor GDP numbers, US equities rose on Thursday, while European and Asian stocks mainly declined.

The ECB kept its interest rate and stimulus levels unchanged, as expected, but the euro surged versus the dollar when the bank’s chairman admitted that inflation would linger longer than projected.

Consumer spending declined despite rising Covid-19 infections, according to government data, and the US economy fell drastically in the third quarter to an annual pace of just two percent.

That was the weakest pace in more than a year, and it fell short of expert estimates.

However, US President Joe Biden presented on Thursday a revised $1.75 trillion social spending package that he believes Democrats would embrace, putting an end to weeks of fighting and providing a boost to the economy.

At the opening of trading, the Dow was up 0.3 percent.

A slew of positive corporate earnings reports has given trading floors a lift, helping to push markets to multi-year or record highs this week, with Apple and Amazon set to report later in the day.

The Nasdaq Composite, which is heavily weighted in technology, opened up 0.5 percent higher, while the S&P 500 was up a similar amount, approaching its record high.

In Asian trade, pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy to contain spiraling prices led stocks lower, as rising Covid infections serve as a reminder that the pandemic is far from over.

Following the Bank of Canada’s announcement that it would cease its massive bond-buying program and signaled an interest rate hike sooner than expected in 2022, the Bank of Japan maintained its own easing stance on Thursday.

Brazil hiked rates on Wednesday, following South Korea and New Zealand’s recent actions and anticipating rate hikes by the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

By the end of the year, the Federal Reserve is projected to begin reducing its massive bond-buying program and raise interest rates in the middle of 2022.

Christine Lagarde of the European Central Bank, on the other hand, believed that, while high inflation would endure longer than predicted, it will eventually fall.

She pledged that the ECB will not raise interest rates until inflation estimates for the medium term exceed the bank’s 2% aim.

On Thursday, there were also concerns about fresh US-China hostilities.

The United States’ decision this week to prohibit China Telecom from operating in the country due to national security concerns is “malicious oppression,” according to Beijing, which warned that the move would jeopardize a tentative thaw in relations.

