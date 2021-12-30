Despite a global increase in covid, Emirates is optimistic about its future growth.

Despite the global coronavirus outbreak fueled by the Omicron variety, Emirates stated on Thursday that it expects business to rise next year.

The Dubai-based carrier announced in November that it was already on the mend, with six-month losses down more than half from a year before.

“We are optimistic about 2022,” said Emirates CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, “despite the recent ascent of the Omicron version and the modest slowness it brought to our network.”

In a company statement, he added, “We’ve built up some terrific momentum this year and expect business growth to pick up speed in 2022.”

“Aviation has always been resilient, and we’ll keep working with our industry partners to help our customers and communities recover.”

In November, Emirates President Tim Clark stated that the airline hopes to be profitable “over the next 18 months.”

The carrier lost $1.6 billion from April to September, compared to $3.4 billion in the same time last year.

Emirates specializes on long-haul flights, with a fleet of huge A380 and B777 planes, dozens of which have been grounded due to a shortage of passenger flow.

According to a statement released on Thursday, the carrier’s passenger network had grown to 128 cities by December, with all 133 Boeing 777 planes and approximately 60 A380 planes in service.

For the first time since the epidemic began in March 2020, Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest travel hubs, reported earlier this month that it was fully operating.

Dubai, which relies largely on tourism, was one of the first destinations in the globe to welcome visitors back in July 2020.

The Covid surges around the world have created major travel problems over the holidays, with thousands of flights being canceled around the world.

The World Health Organization issued a Covid “tsunami” warning on Wednesday, threatening to overwhelm healthcare facilities.

The vaccination rates of the United Arab Emirates, a seven-member federation that includes Dubai, are the highest in the world.

However, it has the highest number of infections among Gulf Arab countries, with 2,234 infections reported on Wednesday, the highest amount since June.