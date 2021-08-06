Despite a Delta Surge, the United States added 943,000 jobs in July, bringing unemployment to a new low.

While COVID cases are on the rise, all evidence point to an economic rebound, as the Labor Department reported on Friday that employers in the United States gained 943,000 jobs in July.

According to Bloomberg, the unemployment rate in the United States fell to 5.4 percent in July, down 0.5 percent from the previous month — the lowest level since March 2020.

According to Yahoo Finance, the 943,000 jobs added in July were the largest since August 2020. Following a job gain of 850,000 in June, this is considerably beyond expectations of 845,000 new employment.

According to the Labor Department, the number of unemployed people declined by 782,000 to 8.7 million in July.

Leisure and hospitality, as well as municipal government, education, and professional and commercial services, all had significant job growth.

380,000 jobs were added in the leisure and hospitality industry, while roughly 90,000 jobs were added in the private sector, education, and health care. For the month, government payrolls increased by 240,000.

The Labor Department stated in its report that “staffing changes in education owing to the pandemic have altered the regular seasonal buildup and layoff patterns, possibly contributing to the job increases in July.”

“Without the usual seasonal job growth earlier in the year, there were fewer layoffs at the conclusion of the school year, resulting in job gains after seasonal adjustment. These differences make determining current employment trends in these education industries more difficult.”

“Progress in the labor market continues to be patchy, but it is progress nonetheless. “July payroll data shows a significant slowdown in job creation compared to the second quarter,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, in a statement.