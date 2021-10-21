Despite a chip shortage, Tesla profits increase due to higher auto sales.

Despite a global semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry, Tesla’s third-quarter profits more than doubled on dramatically higher sales, according to statistics revealed Wednesday.

Elon Musk’s electric car company reported a record profit of $1.6 billion for the three-month period, with revenues up 57 percent to $13.8 billion over the same period last year.

During the same time period, Tesla delivered a total of 241,391 vehicles, with sales in North America and China notably increasing.

The findings show that Tesla’s output has been less impacted by the worldwide semiconductor shortage than that of certain rival carmakers that have closed operations or reduced production.

Chip shortages, as well as congestion at ports and rolling blackouts, “have been affecting our capacity to keep plants functioning at full speed,” according to the business.

“We believe our supply chain, engineering, and production teams have responded to these global issues with unrivaled innovation, agility, and adaptability in the automobile industry,” Tesla said in a statement.

When compared to the previous year, Tesla’s revenue from the sale of EV regulation credits to other automakers was slightly lower. In addition, the corporation declared a $51 million bitcoin impairment.

Even though the firm referred to risks amid persisting supply chain issues, profit margins grew.

In a statement, Tesla said, “We continue to run our manufacturing lines as near to full capacity as conditions allow.” “While sequential growth remains our goal, the size of that expansion will be primarily influenced by external forces.” New factories in Germany and the US state of Texas, according to the electric carmaker, are on schedule.

Musk was there at the unveiling of Tesla’s “gigafactory” outside Berlin earlier this month, the company’s first European plant, which is projected to produce 500,000 cars per year.

Some NGOs in Germany have protested the nearly-completed plant, but Tesla stated in a news release on Wednesday that it hopes to gain final permit approval before the end of the year.

Tesla says another gigafactory in Austin, Texas, is “progressing as anticipated.” Musk stated earlier this month that the company’s headquarters will be relocated from California to Texas.

Tesla is nearing completion of its first production line cars in Austin and Berlin, but the “hardest work” is yet to come in terms of ramping up production, according to chief financial officer Zack Kirkhorn.

Tesla has completed the transition to its Shanghai facility serving as its primary export center, freeing up other factories to produce additional cars.