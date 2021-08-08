Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas of Kool And The Gang has died at the age of 70.

Thomas, a “loving husband, father, and a co-founder of Kool & the Gang,” died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 70 in New Jersey, according to a statement on the group’s Facebook page.

Ronald Bell, another founding member, passed away last year.

Dennis was an original member of Kool & the Gang, and was considered as the group’s ultimate cool cat, noted for his stylish attire and hats, as well as his laid-back manner, according to his bandmates.

He made his farewell appearance with the band on July 4 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, according to the statement. He was an alto saxophonist, flute, percussionist, and master of ceremonies at the band’s shows.

In the 1970s, Kool and the Gang became a massive hit with songs like “Get down on it,” “Jungle Boogie,” and “Ladies’ Night,” with their brassy funk putting them in the same league as Earth, Wind and Fire, the Isley Brothers, and Sly and the Family Stone.

The group was created in 1964 in New Jersey by brothers Robert and Ronald Bell, as well as friends Thomas, Robert Mickens, Charles Smith, George Brown, and Ricky Westfield.

The long-running trio combined jazz, soul, and funk in their music.

According to the statement, Thomas was the group’s stylist, ensuring that they “always looked fresh.”

“Dennis also acted as the band’s ‘budget hawk,’ carrying the group’s earnings in a paper bag in the bell of his trumpet in the early days.”

The Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted Kool and the Gang in 2018.

It is still a DJ favorite and is extensively sampled, especially in the rap industry, with music by Jay-Z, Nas, NWA, Tupac, The Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg, A Tribe Called Quest, and Busta Rhymes featuring in songs.