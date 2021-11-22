Demonstrators in Bangladesh are calling for the ex-prime minister to be treated in a foreign country.

Thousands of opposition activists requested that the government allow ill ex-premier Khaleda Zia to fly overseas for treatment, and police shot tear gas, injuring roughly 20 people.

Zia, 76, the arch-rival of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was hospitalized to a Dhaka hospital’s critical care unit early this month when her health deteriorated, according to one of her doctors.

After being convicted of graft charges in 2018, she was forbidden from traveling internationally by a court.

“She is severely ill and need immediate medical attention in developed countries like the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. There is no treatment available for her in the area “A.Z.M. Zahid Hossain, a doctor, stated.

Organizers claimed that more than 15,000 activists and supporters of Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attended a rally outside Dhaka’s National Press Club on Monday, but police estimated that the number was closer to 7,000.

Hundreds of cops were dispatched.

The BNP, which was in power from 2001 to 2006, also held rallies in dozens of other cities and towns around the 169-million-strong country.

When BNP activists battled with police trying to stop a parade in the northern district of Natore, “around 20 people were injured, including three journalists,” a police officer told AFP.

“They (BNP activists) threw rocks at officers, who dispersed them with tear gas and (rubber bullets) fired from shotguns,” he claimed.

Zia had liver disease, chronic kidney disease, and a heart complaint, according to Hossain, who is also a vice president of the BNP. She also had rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes.

Hasina appeared to dismiss her family and party’s demands for treatment abroad last week.

“I’ve done everything I can to help Khaleda Zia. The legislation will now determine the next steps to take “Hasina stated at a press conference.

“I have managed to keep Khaleda Zia at her home (not in jail) using whatever (power) is in my hand,” she claimed.

In February 2018, Zia was sentenced to ten years in prison on graft allegations that her party claims were politically motivated.

Her illness worsened in a jail where she was the only inmate, so she was freed in March of last year. She has been forbidden from flying internationally since then.

“She walked to the jail on her own on February 8, 2018. However, she arrived in a wheelchair when she was discharged on March 25, 2020. She is now unable to move or engage in any normal activity without assistance “AFP quoted Hossain as saying.