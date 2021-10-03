Democrats who are feuding hint at a compromise on Biden’s doomed agenda.

Progressive Democrats suggested on Sunday that they are eager to work together to pass US President Joe Biden’s broad domestic program through Congress, but they warned that overcoming entrenched party splits would be difficult.

The White House has been scrambling to get the votes it needs from divided Democrats for two large spending bills that might define the president’s legacy.

Some Republicans accept the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to repair the country’s deteriorating roads, bridges, and rivers, but they oppose the $3.5 trillion spending proposal that would increase funding for education and child care, expand health-care programs, and encourage sustainable energy.

That means Democrats, who hold a razor-thin majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, will have to band together to get Biden’s massive “Build Back Better” proposal passed – a tall order on Capitol Hill after last week’s chicken game between moderates and liberals ended in a stalemate.

Progressives are refusing to support the popular infrastructure measure unless they are guaranteed that the Senate would vote “yes” on the social spending deal, in order to keep negotiation leverage.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a Democrat, warned that a $2 trillion counter-offer from moderates for the mega bill would be insufficient for historic legislation that may change the American economy.

“But I recognize that there will have to be some compromise,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”

The leader of the House progressives, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, admitted heading into the weekend that her party would have to drop their topline figure.

She stated on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that there is “no amount on the table yet that everyone has agreed to,” and that it will be “somewhere between $1.5 and $3.5” trillion.

However, according to Jayapal and leftist representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, compromise was in the air, with one suggestion gaining steam to cut the term of funding for the legislation’s initiatives aimed at helping working families.

“One of the options out there is to fully fund what we can fully fund, but instead of doing it for ten years, maybe you do it for five,” Ocasio-Cortez said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi had set an arbitrary deadline of last week for the passage of both funding bills, only for Congress to ignore it and pass none.

She warned Democrats in a Saturday letter that "more time was needed to attain our goal," which she was now eyeing.