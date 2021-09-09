Democrats are pressuring Biden to appoint a new Federal Reserve Chairman.

At a critical time for the US economy, President Joe Biden is under rising pressure from inside his Democratic party to remove Jerome Powell from the chair of the Federal Reserve.

With the Federal Reserve attempting to choreograph a long-term recovery that restores jobs lost during the Covid-19 outbreak while avoiding inflation, Biden’s choice might have long-term ramifications.

Progressive Democrats have urged Biden to replace Republican Powell with a more leftist candidate who will strengthen bank accountability and address climate change and systematic racism.

However, declining to re-appoint the Fed chairman for a second four-year term may rattle financial markets and expose Biden to accusations of meddling in the independent system.

The White House has not stated when Biden will make his selection, but it is expected to be soon because the terms of two other top positions at the organization are set to expire in the coming weeks.

Powell became chairman of the Federal Reserve in early February 2018, after being appointed by then-President Donald Trump, who defied precedent by removing Janet Yellen, the first woman to hold the position, after just one term.

Powell, on the other hand, has garnered plaudits for his ability to bring disparate viewpoints on the Fed’s policy-making committee together, as well as for moving promptly when the pandemic struck, slashing interest rates to zero and pumping trillions of dollars into the financial system.

These steps, together with additional trillions in government investment, helped the world’s largest economy avoid a worsening slump, and it has now recovered to its pre-pandemic level.

Powell has emphasized the importance of maintaining growth in order for the economy to serve disenfranchised Americans, and he supports a careful approach to removing the Fed’s current stimulus.

While unemployment declined to 5.2 percent in August, the Covid-19 crisis resulted in the loss of five million jobs that have yet to be replaced.

However, the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, which includes outspoken legislators Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, wants the central bank to go beyond its dual duty of price stability and full employment to tackle issues like climate change.

“We need a Chair who is dedicated to these objectives to move on with a whole-of-government approach that reduces climate risk while making our financial system safer. They stated in a statement last week, “We urge the Biden Administration to take advantage of this opportunity to appoint a new Federal Reserve Chair.”

Other progressive organizations have also joined. Brief News from Washington Newsday.