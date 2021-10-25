Democrats are considering imposing a tax on the assets of US billionaires.

Democratic allies of US President Joe Biden are considering putting a tax on the wealthiest Americans, a long-held dream of the political left that could finally be realized to fund a large social spending plan.

Democratic senators are likely to unveil the proposal soon, which would allow Washington to profit from the growth in value of the wealthiest Americans’ stocks, property, and other assets, which are normally not taxed unless they are sold.

The suggestion comes as Democrats in Congress try to reach an agreement on a social spending bill worth just under $2 trillion that party moderates have so far refused to pass, citing concerns about its negative economic consequences.

“I wouldn’t call that a wealth tax,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on CNN on Sunday, “but it would help get at capital gains, which are an extraordinarily substantial percentage of the income of the wealthiest persons and currently evade taxation until they’re realized.”

However, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admitted to the same network that the plan would only generate roughly $200 billion in income over a decade, well short of the spending bill’s overall cost, implying that the party will have to find other methods to pay for it.

The social spending plan is one of two bills introduced by Biden that have become cornerstones of his presidency, the other being a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

While he was successful in having a major pandemic relief package passed in March, the expense of these two initiatives has been a source of contention.

The House Ways and Means Committee suggested raising taxes on the highest earnings and most lucrative firms last month, but those plans have stalled due to opposition from moderate Democrats concerned that they will harm the country’s competitiveness.

Marc Goldwein, senior policy director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, believes that taxing unrealized capital gains is becoming more popular currently since it is less controversial than other revenue-generating options.

“Unlike some of the other concepts, this one hasn’t been hammered over and over,” he remarked.

“It touches on an issue that I believe has become a growing source of public concern, namely the rising wealth of billionaires.”

Progressive Democrats have blamed extraordinarily rich Americans like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the campaign trail and in Congress.

Throughout his expenditure drive, Biden used the rhetoric, stating that