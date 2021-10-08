Democrats and Republicans Reach Short-Term Debt Ceiling Agreement, Avoiding Economic Crisis

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Thursday that the Senate has struck an agreement to postpone the debt ceiling until December 3.

“We’ve achieved an agreement to raise the debt ceiling through early December,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “It’s our hope that we can get this done as soon as today.”

Republicans will also “enable Democrats to use normal procedures to enact an emergency debt ceiling extension at a predetermined cash amount to cover current spending levels beyond December,” according to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The accord will raise the national debt ceiling by $480 billion.

“We regard a temporary lifting of the debt limit through close to the end of this year as a triumph, but we view it as a temporary victory with more work to do,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, said.

Republicans and Democrats have been sparring over the debt ceiling for weeks, arguing how to increase or suspend the debt ceiling by Oct. 18 to avert a first-ever national debt default. Defaulting on the debt would have a major economic impact, triggering a recession and disrupting financial markets, as well as raising mortgage, credit card, and vehicle loan interest rates.

After Republicans voted to raise or suspend the debt ceiling three times during the Trump administration, President Biden called Republicans’ threat to filibuster his party’s efforts to raise the debt ceiling “hypocritical, dangerous, and shameful.”