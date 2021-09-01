Demand for mortgage refinancing is dwindling while interest rates remain unchanged.

After most purchasers who qualify have already gone through the process, low mortgage rates are beginning to put a burden on the refinance market. Refinance applications fell 4% this week, according to a new survey released by the Mortgage Bankers Association on Wednesday.

During the COVID-19 outbreak last year, mortgage rates hit a new low. The key cause appears to be the Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain low interest rates as part of its stimulus efforts.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that his institution would begin to reduce its stimulus initiatives, but that long-term interest rates were unlikely to alter.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan sums ($548,250 or less) remains steady from last week, according to the MBA survey.

Mortgage applications increased by 1%, but they are still 16 percent fewer than they were at the same time last year. Affordability, like interest rates, plays a role in keeping these rates low.

Any increases in mortgage applications, according to Joel Kan, MBA’s assistant vice president of economic and industry forecasts, have been concentrated in the upper tier of the market.

The housing market, like other sectors of the economy, is experiencing a supply and demand problem. As demand has remained robust during a sustained economic recovery, inventory shortages have driven up prices across the board.

According to the MBA’s Kan, there was a modest increase in sales to more first-time buyers shopping for lower-priced homes just last week, pushed up by for-sale inventory for newly built homes and existing homes. That data came after a spate of robust home sales in July, which ended a three-month streak of mediocre results.