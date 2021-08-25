Delta employees who have not been vaccinated will see their insurance premiums increase by $200.

Beginning Nov. 1, non-vaccinated Delta Air Lines employees will see a $200 increase in their insurance premiums to cover hospital costs for infected staff.

To safeguard coworkers and tourists, unvaccinated personnel will be subjected to indoor masking and weekly COVID-19 tests commencing Sept. 12. Delta isn’t the first airline to push immunization rates up; United, for example, has made the vaccine mandatory.

Delta Air Lines has announced that unvaccinated employees will be charged a $200 monthly health insurance fee to cover the additional risk.

Airlines were one of the worst-affected sectors during the epidemic, and the federal government would later bail them out with a $14 billion bailout. Airlines like Southwest would have lost $1 billion if not for the bailout. Southwest, American Airlines, and Spirit are already seeing an impact from the Delta variant’s growth.

In an employee memo, Delta CEO Ed Bastian stated, “The average hospital stay for COVID-19 has cost Delta $40,000 per individual.”

Bastian explained that the premium is important to handle the financial risks that employees face as a result of not getting vaccinated, noting that all Delta employees who have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 had not received the vaccine.

COVID-19 cases are increasing at a rate of 150,000 per day in the United States, despite the fact that air travel is down more than 20% in 2019.

Beginning Sept. 30, “COVID pay protection will only be provided to properly vaccinated individuals who are experiencing a breakthrough infection, in compliance with state and municipal laws,” according to Delta.

According to Bastian, around 75% of Delta’s 75,000 employees have been vaccinated, with the business aiming towards a 100% vaccination rate. The immunization is required for new Delta workers.

Chevron, CVS, Amtrack, AT&T, Bank of America, Facebook, Google, McDonald’s, Lyft, Microsoft, Walgreens, Walmart, UPS, and other companies all require their employees to get vaccinated.