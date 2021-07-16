Delta announces its first quarterly profit since the pandemic began.

Delta Air Lines reported its first quarterly profit since the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, boosted by increased travel demand and a federal funding infusion for airline employees.

Domestic leisure journeys have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, according to the major US carrier, while business travel numbers have begun to recover, doubling from 20% recovered in March to 40% recovered in June.

“Domestic leisure travel has fully recovered to 2019 levels, and business and international travel are showing hopeful indications of improvement,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

“As the economy improves, we are increasing our investments to support our industry-leading operation.”

Delta made a $652 million profit in the third quarter, compared to a $5.7 billion deficit the year before. Congress granted $1.5 billion in federal payroll assistance payments in 2021, which bolstered results.

Revenues were $7.1 billion, more than four times what they were a year ago, but 43 percent lower than the previous quarter.

Delta had lost five consecutive quarters before to Wednesday’s news, during a historically severe industry decline in consumer travel owing to Covid-19.

However, the rise in bookings has allowed carriers to return to a cashflow positive position. In the second quarter, demand surpassed Delta’s predictions on some key metrics, however business and international travel remained significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

In pre-market trade, shares increased 1.7 percent to $42.03.