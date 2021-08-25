Delta Air Lines will charge unvaccinated employees a monthly fee of $200.

Delta Air Lines will begin charging unvaccinated employees $200 per month in November to cover the expense of care if they contract Covid-19, according to CEO Ed Bastian.

“This premium will be necessary to manage the financial risk that our company faces as a result of our decision not to vaccinate,” he wrote in a note to employees.

It was the latest step by a major American corporation to promote vaccinations, with some even going so far as to require them.

While the airline claims that 75% of its employees have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, the new, more contagious strain – which Bastian avoided calling by its more widespread name “Delta” – is causing fresh problems for the corporation.

“All Delta employees who have been hospitalized with Covid in recent weeks after the rise of the B.1.617.2 variety were not properly vaccinated,” he stated.

According to Bastian, the average cost of hospitalization was $50,000 per person.

“While we may be proud of our vaccination rate of 75%, the aggressiveness of the variation implies we need to vaccinate a lot more individuals, as near to 100% as possible.”

He cited the recent statement by US regulators that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had gotten full approval as confirmation that the shots are safe and effective.

In addition to the monthly price, unvaccinated personnel will be compelled to wear masks immediately and will be tested regularly beginning next month.

After September 30, only fully vaccinated workers will be eligible for wage protections if they become ill with a breakthrough case of Covid-19, he said.