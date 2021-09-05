Deliveries of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner are unlikely to resume until late October, according to a report.

Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner deliveries, which have been halted since May due to disagreements with US safety inspectors, are unlikely to resume until the end of October, according to the Wall Street Journal.

After Boeing discovered production flaws, Dreamliner deliveries were halted for much of the past year, including between November and March.

In July, the business said that it had discovered new issues near the plane’s nose and was attempting to resolve them.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Boeing met with officials from the Federal Aviation Administration in August, but the two sides were unable to agree on a quality-assurance strategy for the Dreamliner.

The FAA said in a statement to AFP that it is “continuing to engage with Boeing as the firm works to establish the reliability of its proposed technique for inspecting some undelivered 787 airplanes.” “Until our safety experts are satisfied, the FAA will not sign off on the inspections.”

Boeing promised to keep working to resume deliveries.

“While this effort will have a short-term impact on our operations, it is the appropriate course of action, and we will continue to take the time necessary to guarantee we meet the highest standards,” the business stated.

The current issue with the Dreamliner, a dual-aisle 787 plane, follows a run of problems with the company’s best-selling planes, particularly the 737 MAX, two of which crashed in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people and forcing the plane to be grounded for 20 months.