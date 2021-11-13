Delhi’s schools have been closed as the government considers a ‘pollution lockdown.’

Authorities in New Delhi ordered a one-week school closure on Saturday and said they were considering a “pollution lockdown” to protect civilians from poisonous air.

“Schools will be closed so that children do not have to breathe toxic air,” Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s chief minister, told reporters.

Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world, with a dangerous mix of manufacturing and automobile emissions, as well as smoke from agricultural fires, accumulating in the skies over its 20 million residents each winter.

To solve the air quality crisis, the Supreme Court advised imposing a lockdown on Delhi on Saturday.

“How will we live if we don’t?” N.V. Ramana, the Chief Justice, stated.

After meeting with stakeholders, Kejriwal indicated his government would consider the court’s recommendation.

“There has never been a pollution lockdown before. It’ll be a big step, but it’ll be worth it “he stated

Construction activity would be paused for four days, according to Kejriwal, to reduce dust from large, open areas.

Private enterprises were recommended to use work-from-home solutions as much as possible, while government offices were asked to operate from home.

On Friday, the Central Pollution Control Board ordered officials to prepare “for the implementation of measures under the ’emergency’ category.”

Due to “low breezes with calm conditions during the night,” the bad air quality is expected to last until at least November 18.

On Saturday, PM 2.5 particle levels reached 300 on the air quality index, the smallest and most hazardous particles that can enter the bloodstream.

That’s 20 times the World Health Organization’s recommended maximum daily level.

According to the Times of India, hospitals have seen a dramatic increase in patients complaining of breathing problems.

“We have 12-14 patients a day in the emergency room, primarily at night, when the symptoms create interrupted sleep and stress,” Apollo Hospitals’ Dr Suranjit Chatterjee told the paper.

For years, the Delhi administration has promised to clean up the city’s air.

Despite a Supreme Court injunction, the burning of agricultural waste in Delhi’s neighboring states, which is a major contribution to the city’s pollution levels every winter, has continued.

Every winter, tens of thousands of farmers in and around the capital burn their stubble, or crop leftover, to clear fields of newly produced paddy and make space for wheat.

According to government data, the number of farm fires this season is the greatest in the last four years.

The Delhi government built its first "smog tower" earlier this year, with 40 massive fans pumping 1,000 cubic meters of air each second.