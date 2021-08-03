Delays, a shortage of staff, and bad weather continue to plague American and Spirit Airlines.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed this week due to thunderstorms and staffing concerns at American Airlines and Spirit Airlines.

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, American Airlines had 288 cancellations on Tuesday, accounting for 9% of its flights. American has also experienced 445 delays, accounting for 15% of its flights.

On Monday, American had 563 flights canceled, or 18% of its total, and 1,048 flights delayed, or 34%.

It was caused by nine hours of very strong winds, hail, and lightning, according to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Hub. For employees working on the ground, lightning becomes a safety concern.

On Sunday, American Airlines tweeted to a customer, “Mother Nature isn’t playing nice and many flights in and out of DFW are delayed or canceled.”

Spirit Airlines was having similar problems.

On Tuesday, Spirit had 352 canceled flights (or 51%) and 77 delayed flights (or 11%). On Monday, 334 flights were canceled, accounting for 42 percent of all flights, while 236 flights were delayed, accounting for 29 percent of all flights.

In a statement, Spirit stated, “We’re working around the clock to reduce travel interruptions caused by overlapping operational problems such as weather, system outages, and staffing shortages in some sections of the operation.”

“Today, Spirit has implemented some proactive cancellations to reset our operations in response to these challenges.”

In recent days, Southwest Airlines has also seen a high number of cancellations and delays.

If airlines believe the problem will not be readily fixed, they will cancel flights so that customers are not stranded in airports.