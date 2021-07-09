Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon set a new record in June.

According to official data released on Friday, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon hit a new high in June for the fourth month in a row.

A total of 1,062 square kilometers of forest were destroyed, which is about the size of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the INPE research institute, which utilizes satellite photos to monitor forest cover, this was up from 1,043 km2 in the same month previous year.

In the first quarter of 2021, 3,609 km2 of Amazon were lost, up 17% over the same period last year.

Since the INPE began collecting data in 2015, this was the highest figure for a June month.

Since taking office in 2019, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has pushed for the commercialization of the Amazon and referred to environmental organizations working to safeguard the rainforest as “cancers.”

However, he has committed to end illicit deforestation in Brazil by 2030, ten years ahead of schedule, despite environmentalists accusing him of being disingenuous.

Vice President Hamilton Mourao announced a military operation against Amazon deforestation earlier this month.

After the Supreme Court ordered an inquiry into charges that he was involved in a timber trafficking conspiracy, Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles resigned two weeks ago.

Joaquim Alvaro Pereira Leite, a member of one of the country’s main agricultural lobbying groups, took his place.

This year’s June saw the most forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon since 2007, with 2,308 flames reported, up 2.3 percent from the same month last year.