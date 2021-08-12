Debt-ridden Zambians participate in a series of closely contested, democracy-testing polls.

After a tense campaign overshadowed by economic hardships and a debt crisis, Zambians voted Thursday in closely contested presidential and legislature elections considered as a test of the country’s democratic credentials.

There are sixteen candidates running for president, but the frontrunners are incumbent Edgar Lungu, 64, and his long-time adversary Hakainde Hichilema, a business magnate, who are squaring off for the third time in the polls.

Hichilema, who is seeking re-election for the sixth time, is backed by a coalition of ten political groups.

Lungu, one of the first to vote after polls opened at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT), showed confidence that he would keep the job he has held in the copper-rich southern African country for the previous six years.

“We are winning; if we weren’t winning, I wouldn’t have run in the race,” Lungu told reporters outside a nursery school in Chawama, an impoverished Lusaka neighborhood.

But his major adversary, called HH and lovingly known by his fans as Bally, a slang term for father, was similarly confident of victory.

He remarked after voting at a secondary school in a lush area of Lusaka, “We are optimistic that we will carry the day.” As supporters screamed “Bally! Bally!” around him, he told reporters, “People want change — you can feel it in their faces.”

Concerns about voting fraud were addressed by Hichilema, who stated that Zambia’s next leader “must be selected by the… voters, not the officials who count the ballots.” “BWM – Bally Must Win,” read one of his campaign posters circulating on social media.

By the afternoon, the country had a partial internet outage, according to global internet watchdog NetBlocks, which confirmed that “social media and messaging services like as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger are now restricted.”

If anyone spread “falsehoods that could destabilize” the election, the administration threatened to cut off internet connection.

According to political economist Trevor Simumba, the election “is a test of democracy in Zambia, and it is ultimately a test of how fair and freely” the electoral commission would conduct it. The “true test will be in the counting process.”

According to polls, the incumbent’s support base has diminished in recent years as the economy has slowed and living costs have risen.

Lungu is accused of taking on unsustainable debt, mainly from Chinese creditors, to fund an infrastructure spending spree.

Zambia became the first African country to default on its sovereign debt since the coronavirus pandemic began under his leadership, with inflation reaching. Brief News from Washington Newsday.