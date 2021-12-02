Debt Collection Makes Its Social Media Debut: Yes, they can make contact with you there as well.

If a debt collector needs to contact a borrower to collect on a loan, they can now do it via direct messaging on social media.

In October, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau proposed an update regulation that would enable debt collectors to utilize “new electronic channels such as email, text messaging, and social media” as part of its amended Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

Loan collectors can now contact delinquent borrowers via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter in order to convince them to pay their debt.

However, the communications must be secret so that others on social media platforms cannot see them, and if they try to add you as a friend or contact, they must identify themselves as a debt collector, according to the agency.

Furthermore, there must be a means for debtors to opt out of debt collector messages sent via email, SMS, or social media direct message.

According to Kathleen Kraninger, the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the new debt collection laws were long overdue.

In a blog post, she stated, “We are finally leaving 1977 behind and building a debt collecting system that works for consumers and industry in the current world.”

“The Bureau was given authority to create rules on debt collection operations, and the revisions will provide stronger protection for consumers, clearer operating procedures for debt collectors who want to respect the law, and easier identification of the bad actors we’ll go after,” Kraninger said.

The restrictions went into effect on Tuesday and limit a debt collector’s ability to contact a delinquent borrower to seven calls per week per account.