Death stalks displaced people in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Automatic weapons fire erupted, and Bangladeshi peacekeeper Captain Miraj ordered everyone to flee.

Dhedja, a community in the turbulent northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, has collected around 20 local Red Cross employees.

They’d come to assist with the burial of victims that had been rotting for three weeks following a slaughter, and the killers had now returned.

The helpers fled across fields and burned-out buildings, crouching behind a wall as UN MONUSCO forces shot random bursts into the tall grass, abandoning their shovels.

UN armoured vehicles crept forward to assist the panicked crowd, coming under fire as they did so.

Silence resumed after a 20-minute exchange of bullets. There were no injuries or missing persons.

Over the last two years, bloodshed in the hillside communities of Ituri province has increased, fueled by a political-religious cult known as CODECO.

The Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) has an innocent-sounding name, but it hides a severe ethnic war between the Lendu, whom the group claims to represent, and the Hema.

Between 1999 and 2003, fighting between the two communities erupted, killing tens of thousands of lives before being put down by the European Union’s Artemis peacekeeping mission.

The formation of CODECO was blamed for the resumption of violence in 2017.

CODECO has increased raids in the Djugu area, which borders Lake Albert and Uganda to the east, since October.

According to a renowned monitor, the Kivu Security Tracker, at least 82 individuals were slain in the last ten days of November (KST).

The UN vehicles came to a halt in Drodro, where a displaced people’s camp had been decimated.

The camp housed 16,000 people less than a month ago. On November 21, militias stormed it, torching shacks and shelters and killing 26 people.

As flocks of crows whirl and caw overhead, a few women and young children dig amid the wreckage in quest of food or salvageable supplies.

“Time for class!” was written in French on the cover of a school exercise book held by a child. — a tragic irony considering that the camp’s schools, as well as a hospital backed by the French medical organization MSF, have been closed since the invasion.

The convoy arrived at a UN base on the flanks of Mount Rhoo, which rises to a height of 2,000 meters (6,500 feet).

Around the facility, makeshift shelters made of plastic sheets and branches cover about 20 hectares (50 acres), where desperate individuals have escaped conflict.

“The location is entirely encircled,” Audrey Riviere stated. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.