Deadly Blasts Rock Kabul Airport, Causing ‘Total Panic.’

Milad arrived at Kabul’s airport with his wife, three children, and documents for a new life in the United States, but his expectations were dashed after witnessing a suicide bomber kill hundreds of people in his immediate vicinity.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for twin strikes on Thursday that targeted US forces monitoring a frantic evacuation attempt at the airport as well as the throngs of Afghans fleeing their homeland.

The blasts ripped through a gathering near the airport’s perimeter, leaving some victims face-down in a small, fetid trench.

As astonished survivors anxiously cried for aid searching for loved ones in the devastation, wounded persons in blood-soaked garments were transported away in wheelbarrows.

One man grabbed the elbow of a semi-conscious sufferer, attempting to keep his head from falling beneath the murky water’s surface.

Milad, who was at the scene of the initial bomb, told AFP that bodies, meat, and people were hurled into a canal nearby.

Milad said he had filed for a visa to visit the United States but had misplaced the documentation he needed to board a flight with his wife and three children due to the confusion.

“I’ll never, ever want to go back to the airport. He declared, “Death to America, its evacuation, and visas.”

After the initial explosion, a second witness told AFP, “complete pandemonium” erupted, with Taliban personnel defending areas outside the airport likewise caught off guard.

“The Taliban then began firing into the air to disperse the gathering at the gate,” claimed the witness, who was also attempting to enter the airport in the hopes of leaving.

“I observed a man running down the street with an injured baby in his arms.”

Western intelligence services had warned of an impending attack on Thursday, with US President Joe Biden identifying a terrorist threat from the IS jihadist group’s regional chapter.

Despite the fact that the United States had set a five-day deadline to cease the airlifts, throngs continued to amass.

Over 100,000 individuals have fled Afghanistan as a result of the US-led evacuation, with Afghans fearful of life under the extreme Islamist Taliban’s new leadership.

Although the Taliban have permitted US Marines executing the airlift, the IS jihadists are ardent enemies.

As the sun began to set, the bombs were detonated, killing scores of Afghans as well as 13 US servicemen.

According to the Pentagon, one explosion occurred at the Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate, and at least one more explosion occurred nearby. Brief News from Washington Newsday.