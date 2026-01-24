Deadline Looms for 3.3 Million to Submit Self-Assessment Tax Returns

With the January 31 deadline for self-assessment tax returns fast approaching, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging the remaining 3.3 million taxpayers to act quickly and avoid penalties. Just days before the cut-off, HMRC has emphasized the need for urgent action to prevent missing the deadline, which would automatically incur a £100 fine.

Last-Minute Rush to Beat Deadline

As of now, more than 8.6 million people have successfully filed their self-assessment returns for the 2024-25 tax year. However, the clock is ticking for the 3.3 million taxpayers who still have not submitted their returns. HMRC has reminded both individual taxpayers and their agents that time is running out to file their returns online, or face financial penalties.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Chief Customer Officer, strongly recommended that taxpayers file as soon as possible. “Filing now will give you peace of mind that your tax return is completed and, if you owe any tax, you’ll still have a week to arrange payment,” she said. For those struggling to meet their payment obligations, HMRC offers a payment plan option, available through the website, by searching “difficulties paying HMRC.”

This year, the January 31 deadline falls on a Saturday. HMRC has noted that its phone lines will be unavailable from Friday, January 30, until Monday, February 2, but webchat support will be available on the deadline day through HMRC’s online services helpdesk.

Earlier in January, HMRC faced criticism for a technical glitch that briefly disrupted its helplines. Despite the issues, the tax authority assured the public that it would take customers’ circumstances into account if they miss the deadline. Those with a valid excuse for the delay may avoid the penalty.

HMRC also reminded taxpayers to be vigilant against fraudulent activities, warning of scammers impersonating tax officials in an attempt to steal personal information.