David Osiany Offers Mentorship to Viral Nakuru Restaurateur Harriet Akinyi

David Osiany, the former Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), has pledged his support to Harriet Akinyi, the Nakuru-based restaurateur whose emotional plea for help went viral on TikTok. Akinyi’s video, where she described the hardships of running her “Tule Kienyeji” restaurant amidst overwhelming debts and a lack of customers, struck a chord with many Kenyans, sparking a wave of empathy and support.

The viral video, where Akinyi tearfully revealed that her restaurant often went days without a single customer, resonated deeply with the struggles faced by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Kenya’s challenging economic landscape. “I am drowning in debt and fear,” she confessed in the video, highlighting the pressures of managing a business in the heart of Nakuru’s CBD. Her story, amplified by the power of social media, quickly gained national attention.

A Call for Action

Osiany, an outspoken advocate for local businesses, responded swiftly. He reached out to Akinyi, promising to visit her establishment and offer much-needed mentorship. “It’s not just about supporting her today by buying a meal; it’s about giving her the tools and skills to survive tomorrow,” Osiany stated. He emphasized that many businesses falter not due to poor quality products, but because of insufficient visibility and strategy.

The public’s response to Osiany’s call to action was immediate. Community groups in Nakuru rallied to support Akinyi, and her restaurant, once devoid of patrons, quickly filled with customers eager to support her cause. The surge in business provided a much-needed morale boost, and Akinyi reported a noticeable uptick in sales. A local Luo organization in the area also organized a group lunch at “Tule Kienyeji,” further raising her spirits.

The Broader Context

This heartening turn of events sheds light on the fragility of the hospitality industry in Kenya, where rising operational costs, including high rent and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, continue to strain businesses. Akinyi’s story is not an isolated one, and it serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing SMEs across the country.

For Akinyi, the overwhelming support has shifted her perspective. Once drowning in despair, she now finds hope, thanks in part to the mentorship and assistance from figures like Osiany. The key challenge for her going forward will be converting the newfound attention into a sustainable customer base and long-term business success.

Her journey is a testament to the power of social media and the ability of a single honest cry for help to bring an entire community together.