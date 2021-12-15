Data on China’s spending adds to concerns about the country’s economic recovery.

Consumer spending in China expanded at a slower-than-expected rate in November, according to statistics released Wednesday, with analysts warning that an increase in coronavirus infections was lowering confidence and raising doubts about the world’s second-largest economy’s recovery.

China’s economy quickly recovered from the pandemic when officials used stringent border restrictions and targeted lockdowns to contain Covid-19, but the rebound has slowed this year.

According to economists, a recent statewide spike in Chinese coronavirus cases, as well as the associated containment efforts, likely to have prompted cautious consumer behavior just as the housing market collapse deepens.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), retail sales increased 3.9 percent year over year, falling short of projections and significantly slower than October’s 4.9 percent increase.

“The international situation has become more complex and severe,” NBS spokeswoman Fu Linghui told reporters. “There are still significant obstacles on domestic economic recovery.”

China’s economy was under “triple pressures” from declining demand, supply shocks, and weakening expectations, according to Fu, but it was still projected to develop steadily.

In a research report, Capital Economics economists Sheana Yue and Mark Williams said the epidemic “remains the fundamental issue holding up a full recovery,” blaming it on “weakness in the labor market.”

Last month, the urban jobless rate increased to 5% from 4.9 percent.

Williams had previously stated that recent data indicated that consumers were choosing to travel less as virus cases increased, as well as warning of other “disappointing signals” such as slowing sales growth during China’s annual November 1-11 shopping festival, which is China’s equivalent of the US “Black Friday” shopping spree.

“Current international environment uncertainties are rising, and the domestic economic recovery is still unstable and uneven,” NBS spokesman Fu earlier told reporters.

In the third quarter, the economy increased by only 0.2 percent over the previous three months, the slowest pace since a historic recession in the first quarter of last year.

On the plus side, industrial production increased 3.8 percent year over year in November, which was in line with predictions as power constraints improved.

Some manufacturing production has been impacted by outages in recent months, which have been connected to emission reduction targets, rising coal prices, and supply constraints.

“Elevated input prices will remain… and slow domestic demand could be a longer-term drag,” Moody’s Analytics cautioned, despite recent power supply difficulties.

Fixed-asset investment growth fell to 5.2 percent in the first 11 months, with property investment increasing by 6%, down from 6% in the previous quarter.