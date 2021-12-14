Danish companies have been fined for selling fuel to Russia in violation of the embargo.

A Danish court penalized two firms more than $5 million on Tuesday for violating an EU embargo by selling jet fuel to Russian companies, which was then used in Syrian fighter planes.

The court in Odense found after a two-month hearing that “the deliveries objectively constituted violations of EU sanctions” against the Bashar al-Assad administration.

Between 2015 and 2017, the director, the firm Dan-Bunkering, and its parent company were found guilty of selling 172,000 tonnes of jet fuel to two Russian corporations on 33 occasions.

The approximately 90 million euros worth of fuel was subsequently shipped to Syria, where it was used to fuel Russian fighter jets.

Bunker Holding CEO Keld Demant was handed a four-month suspended sentence and the two firms were fined a total of 34 million kroner ($5.2 million, 4.6 million euros).

According to an AFP reporter on the scene, Demant made no comments as he walked out from the court.

The company and its director had pleaded not guilty, claiming that the sanctions did not affect its Russian clients and that they had no influence over what their customers did with the fuel.

The court found, however, that the Demant should have known that “the jet fuel would very certainly be utilized by the Russian military in Syria.”

The sales were conducted through the Danish company’s branch in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave bordering Germany.

Before the Russian military activities in Syria in 2015, the two Russian companies implicated had never ordered jet fuel from Bunker Holding, and Demant was aware that they were general agents for the Russian Navy, according to the court.

The shipments were made in the eastern Mediterranean, with some ship-to-ship transfers.

The shipment would subsequently be unloaded in the Syrian port of Banias, according to the court.

The prosecution had asked for a two-year prison sentence and fines of 400 million kroner.

Prosecutor Anders Rechendorff told AFP he was “extremely happy” with the decision and called it “historic.”

“The jet fuel was brought into Syria and loaded onto Russian fighter jets, which bombed in support of President Assad,” Rechendorff claimed.

He said in his closing remarks, delivered in late November, that “even negligence can lead to a conviction, and the defendants should have thoroughly investigated what was going on.”