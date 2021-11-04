Damon Galgut, a South African, has won the Booker Prize for his novel “The Promise.”

Damon Galgut, a South African playwright and novelist, received the 2021 Booker Prize for “The Promise,” his third shortlisted novel about a family in his homeland from the end of apartheid to Jacob Zuma’s administration.

The book spans several decades and depicts the family’s gradual disintegration as the country transitions to democracy.

“I am truly genuinely, humbly grateful for this,” the 57-year-old said during a televised ceremony in London as he won the renowned British honor.

“It’s taken a long time to get here, and now that I am, I feel like I shouldn’t be here,” the author, who penned his first novel at the age of 17, continued.

Prior to the announcement late Wednesday, “The Promise,” a film about a white family with a farm outside of Pretoria, where Galgut grew up, was favored to win the prize.

The critically praised novel’s white South African author said he sought to depict how “the passage of time” affects a family, a country, its politics, and “notions of justice” while also examining mortality.

Galgut paid respect to his own continent shortly after winning the Booker Prize.

“I’d like to receive this on behalf of all the stories told and untold, the writers heard and unheard, from the magnificent continent that I’m a part of,” he added.

“Please continue to listen to us. There’ll be a lot more.” He later told media that another African writer, Zanzibar-born author Abdulrazak Gurnah, had won the Nobel Prize for Literature this year.

This “may indicate that the volume in Africa is increasing,” he said.

Galgut’s victory came just hours after another African novelist, Senegalese author Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, 31, won France’s top literary prize, the Goncourt.

Galgut beat off a strong and diverse shortlist of authors from Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the United States, whose books ranged from female pilots to modern-day social media.

Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood, and Hilary Mantel are among the previous winners of the prize, which is one of the most prestigious literary honors for novels produced in English.

The winner will get a prize of?50,000 ($68,000) as well as a career-changing boost in sales and public recognition.

The head of this year's judges, Maya Jasanoff, praised all of the finalist books, but singled out "The Promise" for its "great uniqueness and fluidity of voice," as well as being a "very dense" work.