Daimler is planning an all-electric transition by 2030.

Daimler, the German luxury manufacturer, announced on Thursday that it will invest 40 billion euros ($47 billion) by the end of the decade in a full transition to electric Mercedes-Benz automobiles.

In a presentation, Mercedes-Benz stated, “Mercedes-Benz will be ready to become all-electric within this decade,” with the proviso, “where conditions allow.”

The automaker outlined an ambitious goal that calls for all models to be electrified by 2025, as well as a commitment that all new car platforms will be electric-only after that date.

To support the company’s transition to electric cars Daimler announced plans to construct eight battery manufacturing plants and to use a similar battery platform in more than 90% of future vehicles.

In a statement, Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius stated, “The EV shift is picking up speed – notably in the luxury market, where Mercedes-Benz belongs.”

“Our primary responsibility in this change is to persuade customers to make the switch by providing appealing products,” he added.

The business claims that it is working to improve efficiency across the board, with the objective of offering a true driving range of more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on a single charge.

With an increasing number of automakers announcing intentions to switch to electric vehicles, the internal combustion engine’s days are likely numbered.

Last Monday, the EU signaled that it wanted to ban new gasoline and diesel automobiles by 2035 in order to accomplish its goal of carbon neutrality by the middle of the century.