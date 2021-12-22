Cyprus resumes its search for energy with ExxonMobil.

Cyprus stated on Wednesday that drilling operations with US energy giant ExxonMobil have restarted after being halted for more than a year due to coronavirus.

Block 10 of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone is the focus of the search (EEZ).

Block 10 has an exploration license held by a joint venture between ExxonMobil and Qatar Energy. Work on appraisal drilling in Glafcus 2, where natural gas has been discovered, has commenced.

“Drilling in the EEZ of Cyprus resumes with the appraisal drilling in Glafcus 2,” Energy Minister Natasa Pilides tweeted on Wednesday.

“During the epidemic, we cooperated with our licensees to ensure the safety of their activities.”

Officials will “continually supervise” drilling by the drillship Stena Forth, according to the energy ministry.

Since the Covid-19 epidemic began in March 2020, this is the first drilling operation off the coast of Cyprus.

Despite Turkish objections, Nicosia has continued its search for electricity.

ExxonMobil and Qatar Energy discovered a massive natural gas reservoir off the coast of Cyprus in Block 10 in February 2019, making it the island’s largest find to date.

Its volume is estimated to be between 5 and 8 trillion cubic feet.

The new drill’s results are expected by the end of February.

After Nicosia handed ExxonMobil the rights to Block 5 earlier this month, Turkey vowed to block the company’s search for oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus.

A section of the licensed region, according to the Turkish foreign ministry, violates Turkey’s continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean.

“No foreign country, corporation, or ship would be allowed to conduct hydrocarbon exploration activities in Turkey’s maritime domains,” the ministry stated earlier in December.

It stated that Ankara would “protect” its rights as well as the rights of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which is solely recognized by Ankara, claims energy resources discovered off its coast, claiming that the island’s natural resources belong to both communities.

With substantial natural gas discoveries in Cyprus, Israel, and Egypt, the eastern Mediterranean has become an energy hotspot.

When the Turkish navy prevented a ship leased by Italy’s ENI from reaching its drilling location in Cyprus’s Block 3 in February 2018, Ankara was accused of “gunboat diplomacy.”

The European Commission has asked Turkey to de-escalate the situation and has pledged to protect the interests of Greece and Cyprus, both of which are EU members.

Turkey was heavily chastised for sending its own drillships into Cypriot waters for energy exploration, and the EU slapped sanctions on the Turkish government.

ENI and Total, both of France, are slated to drill in the first half of 2022. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.