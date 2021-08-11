Cybersecurity Company Norton acquires Avast for more than $8 billion.

After the epidemic fueled online activity, US cyber security firm NortonLifeLock announced Wednesday that it will buy Czech rival Avast for more than $8 billion to build a top consumer business.

In a joint statement, Norton CEO Vincent Pilette said the purchase, worth more than 6.7 billion euros, “is a big step forward for consumer cyber safety and will ultimately enable us to accomplish our ambition to safeguard and empower people to live their digital lives safely.”

Avast’s chief executive, Ondrej Vlcek, said the partnership will allow for “better solutions and services, with greater capabilities” in the face of rising global cyber threats.

The new group’s safety offerings will benefit more than 500 million users, according to the announcement.

Pilette was slated to become the expanded group’s CEO, while Vlcek was set to join NortonLifeLock as president and a member of the NortonLifeLock board of directors.

The united business will have dual headquarters in Prague and Tempe, Arizona, and will be listed on the Nasdaq.

Businesses all around the world are facing an increasingly lucrative kind of digital hostage-taking known as ransomware attacks, in which hackers encrypt victims’ files and then demand money in exchange for restoring access.

In July, a huge ransomware attack on US tech firm Kaseya impacted businesses in at least 17 nations, ranging from pharmacies to gas stations.

While Kaseya was relatively unknown to the general public, researchers believe it was an easy target because its software is utilized by over 40,000 organizations, allowing hackers to cripple several enterprises with a single strike.

“At a time when global cyber threats are increasing and cyber safety penetration remains low, we will be able to accelerate our shared objective of offering holistic cyber security for consumers around the world by partnering with NortonLifeLock,” Vlcek noted on Wednesday.

Last week, US cybersecurity officials revealed that Amazon, Google, and Microsoft had joined forces to combat ransomware and protect cloud computing platforms from hackers.

According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the tech titans are among the companies that have signed on to be a member of a Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative aimed at combining government and private sector capabilities and resources to combat hackers (CISA).