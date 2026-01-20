Cyber Reinsurance Sees Strong Growth as 2026 Renewal Season Kicks Off

The 2026 cyber reinsurance renewal season has ushered in a surge of competitive dynamics, creating favorable conditions for buyers and reshaping the landscape of the insurance market. A combination of abundant supply, strong reinsurer appetite, and favorable pricing trends are making this a standout year for those seeking to transfer risk.

As of January 2026, insurance companies—cedents—are benefiting from a favorable market characterized by substantial capacity and a competitive environment. Despite a turbulent year in 2025 marked by several high-profile cyberattacks, the actual financial impact on the industry was manageable, leading to minimal disruptions in pricing sentiment. This, combined with a robust reinsurance appetite, has ensured that cedents can secure terms that benefit their portfolios.

According to Howden Re’s global head of cyber, Luke Foord-Kelcey, “The favorable conditions in early 2026, with strong reinsurer enthusiasm and plentiful capacity, give cedents the upper hand. This allows for more flexible terms and a disciplined approach to underwriting.” This market shift rewards those with well-thought-out growth strategies and risk management plans, while emphasizing the importance of staying ahead of evolving digital threats.

New Entrants Keep Market Highly Competitive

Further bolstering the advantageous position of cedents are the new entrants in the cyber reinsurance space. Nine reinsurers, who collectively added US$250 million in new capacity at the beginning of 2025, are back for 2026 after falling short of their deployment targets in the prior year. This ongoing influx of new players keeps terms competitive, ensuring ample supply for insurance companies seeking coverage.

This development reflects broader optimism about the cyber reinsurance market’s trajectory. Gallagher’s 2026 Cyber Insurance Market Outlook forecasts that the market will grow significantly by 2030, estimating a market value between US$30 billion and US$50 billion—up from the 2025 estimate of US$16 billion to US$20 billion. This growth signals continued demand for cyber coverage as digital threats evolve, maintaining the importance of innovative reinsurance solutions.

In the early 2026 renewal season, buyers saw tangible benefits, including an increase in ceding commissions, which rose by 1% to 1.5% for most quota share business. These commissions, sitting in the mid-30s percentage range, are expected to stabilize unless the market faces a wave of costly cyber claims. Meanwhile, pricing in global stop-loss markets dropped by 15% to 20%, with international markets seeing even sharper declines, further reducing costs for buyers.

Beyond price relief, insurers are also embracing higher-level portfolio optimization, with a focus on monetizing the most profitable segments of their books. New structures, such as variable quota share arrangements and per-risk excess of loss solutions, are gaining traction as insurers seek more effective and strategic ways to manage risk while achieving capital relief.

While the cyber reinsurance market benefits from a competitive environment, marine insurers are also navigating significant policy shifts.