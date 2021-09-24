Cyber Ninjas Election Review Shows Biden Won, According to Arizona County.

Arizona’s most populous county has confirmed that Joe Biden is the winner of a partisan audit of its vote count in the 2020 presidential election.

According to a report released late Thursday by Cyber Ninjas, a small but well-known cybersecurity firm based in Florida, Maricopa County’s November result was right.

It said, “The #azaudit draft report from Cyber Ninjas verifies the county’s canvass of the 2020 General Election was accurate and the candidates certified as winners did, in fact, win.”

The decision, which is anticipated to be made public on Friday, officially puts a stop to the Republican-led effort to overturn Biden’s victory in favor of former President Donald Trump.

The draft report was not made public by Maricopa County, and Cyber Ninjas did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

Biden became the first Democratic presidential nominee in decades to win a crucial Arizona county.

The review was paid to the tune of millions of dollars by Trump fans and organizations that feel he was cheated out of an electoral win, including those who have previously peddled crazy conspiracy theories.

Trump has returned since his stunning electoral setback to bash his successor.

He repeated the myth that he won the election in November and that Biden won only through fraud at his first campaign-style rally since leaving the White House in July.

The outspoken populist, who has been barred from social media and was impeached for instigating the deadly violence at the US Capitol on January 6, may run for re-election in 2024 but has yet to announce his intentions.