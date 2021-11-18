CVS Store Closures: Why Is The Drugstore Chain Closing 900 Stores?

CVS Health (CVS) is the latest in a long line of merchants to announce that they would be closing stores as more people turned to online shopping.

The drugstore and pharmacy operator said that it would close 900 shops over the next three years in order to focus on providing a better shopping experience for its consumers. It claimed it would open stores with dedicated primary care services, as well as typical CVS Pharmacy locations, for everyday health and wellness requirements.

Karen S. Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health, said in a statement that “our retail stores are fundamental to our strategy and who we are as a company.” “We remain focused on the competitive advantage provided by our presence in thousands of communities across the country, which complements our rapidly expanding digital presence,” she added.

The retail closures will begin in the spring of 2022, with approximately 300 stores closing each year. According to CNBC, the closures account for around 9% of CVS’ overall portfolio of 10,000 stores in the United States.

Consumers’ buying habits have changed dramatically since the pandemic, with an increased reliance on online sales. According to CNBC, more customers are filling prescriptions online, using curbside pickup for personal care items, and using telemedicine for healthcare treatment.

The closures are the result of a “strategic examination of its retail operations,” according to CVS, which revealed “trends in population, consumer spending patterns, and future health needs.”

CVS spokesperson T.J. Crawford told USA Today that the business would decide based on “a variety of variables,” including “local market dynamics, population shifts, and store density,” as well as “ensuring Aetna and Caremark coverage, and the needs of underprivileged populations.”

For the anticipated store closures, CVS intends to pay a $1 to $1.2 billion impairment charge in the fourth quarter.

CVS shares were trading at $94.81 at 11:42 a.m. EST on Thursday, up $2.08, or 2.24 percent.