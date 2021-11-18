CVS plans to close about 10% of its stores in the United States.

CVS stated on Thursday that it will close 900 shops over the next three years, accounting for nearly 10% of its total locations.

The firm said in a statement that it will begin closing stores in the spring of 2022 and will continue at a rate of around 300 per year as it switches its focus to primary care, prescription medications, and health and wellness services.

“Our retail outlets are critical to our strategy and who we are as a company,” said Karen Lynch, the company’s CEO.

“We’re continuing to focus on the competitive edge afforded by our presence in hundreds of towns around the country, which complements our quickly growing digital presence.”

Following an analysis of population and consumer needs, the firm stated that it intends to lower store density. Despite the closures, CVS has more than 9,900 shops in the United States and is set to surpass Walgreens as the country’s largest pharmacy chain.

The decision makes sense, according to GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders, because “CVS has neglected stores for far too long and has pushed some of them into the downward spiral of irrelevance.”

“CVS will have thousands of sites even after the closures. Their future is contingent on prudent investments in both retail and health-care services “In an analysis, he said.