Customers Are Enraged With Kroger And Are Boycotting Its Stores Because: ‘This Is The Last Straw’

Kroger (KR) announced the nomination of former US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to its board of directors on Wednesday, prompting a barrage of criticism on Twitter from customers, many of whom stated they would no longer shop at the grocer’s stores as a result of the decision.

Because she served under former President Donald Trump, Chao’s involvement on the board of directors at Kroger drew the attention of shoppers, prompting some to call for a boycott of the chain’s stores.

Some Twitter users chastised Kroger for hiring a former member of Trump’s administration, with one user saying, “This is the last straw.” I will not deposit a single penny of my money in Elaine Chao’s bank account.”

Despite some of my difficulties with @Kroger, I’ve shopped there for 30 years, but this is the final straw. I will not deposit a single penny of my money in Elaine Chao’s bank account. #BoycottKroger

Chao, who is married to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican lawmaker, irritated a lot of Twitter users.

Stop buying Kroger Chow. #BoycottKroger

I would never allow a #MoscowMitch to be added to my shopping cart. pic.twitter.com/sCcNkUb8Cp

Chao’s name, along with the hashtag #BoycottKroger, was trending nationally on Twitter on Wednesday, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Others on the social media site simply remarked, “Kroger is canceled!” while another simply stated, “Bye Kroger.”

Kroger is no longer in business! #KrogerBoycott https://twitter.com/pNpoduPRq7

Goodbye, Kroger. We don’t eat Chao like this! r12W1r8gzg pic.twitter.com/BoycottKroger

Following an inspector general inquiry into her departure from the White House in January, Chao was called out. The inquiry, which focused on her conduct as Trump’s transportation secretary, suggested that she may have broken ethics and abused rules while in office.

Based on the report’s conclusions, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the US Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section both declined to pursue the case further.

Elaine Chao, wife of #MoscowMitch, was just elected to the board of directors of @kroger.

As a member of Trump’s Cabinet, she is accused of ethical infractions in her own right.

That is why the hashtag #BoycottKroger is trending .

Who’s on board with me? #OneV1https://t.co/aXAWlaHF3x #Fresh #DemVoice1 #wtpBLUE #ONEV1https://t.co/aXAWlaHF3x

“She’s an experienced national and global leader who brings to Kroger’s board significant expertise of corporate governance, strategic, and workforce,” said Kroger CEO and Chairman Rodney McMullen in a statement announcing Chao’s appointment to the board. Brief News from Washington Newsday.