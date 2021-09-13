Curly Leaf Parsley has been recalled in five states due to E. Coli concerns.

Due to E. coli concerns, Dole Fresh Vegetables has recalled particular cases of its Curly Leaf Parsley products. Consumers who may have purchased an impacted product should not eat it and should instead trash it.

According to a corporate release on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website, the problem was detected during normal testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture. It’s being given as a “precautionary” measure after a “single sample” of random testing revealed a positive result for non-O157 Shiga-toxin generating E. coli (STEC).

Although no infections have been documented as of the recall notice, STEC can cause foodborne illness in persons who ingest contaminated food, according to the FDA.

“On average, non-O157 serogroups are less likely than E. coli O157 to cause serious illness,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “For example, E. coli O26 produces the same toxins as E. coli O157 and causes the same disease, however it is less likely to induce kidney issues (known as hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS).”

Though the symptoms, consequences, and duration of sickness are similar to those of E. coli, the Minnesota Department of Health notes that they might vary from person to person. Furthermore, while outbreaks of non-0157 STEC are said to be “rare,” they are also “more difficult” to detect.

The current recall is to a “small” amount of Curly Leaf Parsley items shipped to retailers, distributors, and wholesale outlets in Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Missouri. They carried the product identifier 0 07143 000310 3 and came in 60-count and 30-count pack sizes.

“On binding twist-ties, individual bunches of parsley purchased by consumers have a price look-up (PLU) number of 4899 and a UPC code of 0 3383 80330 0,” according to the corporate notice.

The implicated goods were harvested on August 18 and 19. On the FDA website, you may see photos of the label.

“In connection with the Recall, Dole Fresh Vegetables is working closely with regulatory officials,” the business added. “The Recall does not involve any other Curly Leaf Parsley products.”