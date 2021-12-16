Cummins is ‘gutted’ to miss a test due to a Covid scare, and Smith is reassigned to captaincy.

Pat Cummins, Australia’s captain, was “gutted” to be ruled out of the second Ashes Test against England on Thursday due to being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case, with Steve Smith making a dramatic comeback as captain.

On Wednesday evening, the world’s number one Test fast bowler was at an Adelaide restaurant when a customer at a nearby table tested positive for coronavirus.

Cummins was aware of the issue when he secluded himself and has now returned a negative Covid test.

However, he must now stay in his hotel room for seven days due to tight bio-security restrictions in South Australia, which means Smith will skipper the team for the first time since a ball-tampering controversy in 2018.

“I’m sorry to miss this Test, but I’m definitely looking forward to seeing (Michael) Neser get his chance in the baggy green,” Cummins tweeted, alluding to his replacement in the bowling attack.

“He’s put in the effort and is a highly skilled player.” Covid has thrown us all several curve balls over the last couple of years, which has been really frustrating. “I’ll be rooting for you!” Under Covid restrictions in place for the Ashes in Adelaide, Australian players are allowed to dine out in small groups, but they should avoid extremely trafficked areas.

Cummins has not broken any of Cricket Australia’s procedures, according to Hockley, and should be available for the third Test in Melbourne on December 26.

“We have protocols that flex based on the risk profile of every given jurisdiction,” he explained. “We look at it every single day.”

“I think the protocols for South Australia are very good, and we’ll keep an eye on the situation in Melbourne and Sydney.”

“We don’t want to completely isolate the athletes; we’re very cognizant of adopting a balanced approach, and we’re very conscious of their mental health,” he continued.

With Cummins out, Australia will be without two of their greatest fast bowlers for a pink ball Test under lights, with Josh Hazlewood also out due to a side ailment.

However, the situation could have been considerably worse if Mitchell Starc, a fellow fast, and Nathan Lyon, a spin great, hadn’t been sitting at a separate outdoor table in the same restaurant.

Cricket Australia stated, “SA Health has declared them casual contacts and they are free to play.”

Cummins' absence reopened the door for Smith, who left the nation until 2018, when he was fired for a year and barred from holding any leadership position for two years.