Cummins is ‘gutted’ to be out of the second Test, and Smith will take over as Australia’s captain.

Cummins is ‘gutted’ that he won’t be able to play in the second Test, and Smith will take over as Australia’s captain.

Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins, said he was “gutted” to be pulled out of the second Ashes Test against England on Thursday owing to being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case, forcing Steve Smith to captain the squad in a stunning comeback.

The world’s best Test fast bowler was at an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday evening when a person at a neighboring table tested positive for coronavirus.

Cummins was aware of the problem when he went into seclusion, and a Covid test came back negative.

Due to severe bio-security regulations in South Australia, he must now stay in his hotel room for seven days, which means Smith will captain the team for the first time since a ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

“I’m sad to be missing this Test, but I’m looking forward to seeing (Michael) Neser get his chance in the baggy green,” Cummins tweeted, referring to his bowling replacement.

“He’s put in the time and effort, and he’s a talented player. Over the last couple of years, Covid has thrown us quite a few curve balls, which has been really frustrating. I’ll be cheering you on!” Cummins, who was ruled out barely three hours before play began, is expected to be available for the third Test, which begins on December 26 in Melbourne, according to Cricket Australia, which also stated that he had not broken any bio-security rules.

Australia will be without their top two fast bowlers for a pink ball Test under lights, with Josh Hazlewood also out with a side strain.

However, if Mitchell Starc, a fellow fast bowler, and Nathan Lyon, a superb spin bowler, hadn’t been dining at a separate outdoor table in the same restaurant, the situation could have been much worse.

“SA Health has declared them casual contacts and they are free to play,” Cricket Australia said.

Smith, who captained his side until 2018, when he was fired for a year and forbidden from holding any leadership post for two years for his role in illegally changing the ball with sandpaper during a Test against South Africa in Cape Town, took over as captain.

The ban expired in March of last year, and the top batsman had made it clear that he wanted another chance, which he received when he was named as Cummins’ deputy after Tim Paine resigned as captain last month following a scandal involving text messages.

Travis Head, who was re-instated after a century in Australia’s nine-wicket victory in the first Test in Brisbane, takes the wicket. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a Washington, D.C.-based daily newspaper.