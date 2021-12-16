Cummins is ejected from the second test after making contact with Covid.

Australia was in disarray on Thursday when skipper Pat Cummins was thrown out of the second Ashes Test against England due to being a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case only hours before the match.

On Wednesday evening, the world’s best fast bowler was at an Adelaide restaurant when a person at a nearby table tested positive for coronavirus.

Cummins was aware of the issue when he secluded himself and has now returned a negative Covid test.

However, because to rigorous bio-security standards in South Australia, he must now isolate for seven days, which means Steve Smith will skipper the side for the first time since a ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

“Cummins is naturally upset that he will not be able to captain Australia in Adelaide for the day-night Test,” Cricket Australia said.

“We expect him to be available for the third men’s Ashes Test (on December 26) at the MCG in Melbourne.”

Smith was relieved of his captaincy due to his role in the 2018 “Sandpaper-gate” scandal in South Africa.

Travis Head, who smashed a century in Australia’s nine-wicket victory in the first Test in Brisbane, takes over as vice-captain on his home turf, with Michael Neser replacing him as a bowler.

Neser was named in Australia’s 2019 Ashes squad, but has yet to be selected for the Test team, which is led by Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc.

With Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon seated in the same restaurant but at separate tables outside, the scenario for Australia might have been considerably worse.

Cricket Australia stated, “SA Health has declared them casual contacts and they are free to play.”

Cummins’ absence will be a major blow to the home club, which is already without Hazlewood, who is suffering from a side injury.

After Tim Paine quit over a text-message scandal, he took over as captain and played his maiden Test in Brisbane last week.