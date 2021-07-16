Cubans are dissatisfied with Biden’s lack of action.

Thousands of Cubans protesting their regime attracted the attention of US President Joe Biden, but his reaction left them disappointed.

After four years of worsening ties and rising sanctions under his predecessor, Donald Trump, most Cubans – even those who had never heard of him – welcomed Biden’s presidency.

Prior to his election, Biden assured Cibercuba, an online opposition news source, that he would repeal Trump’s remittance and travel restrictions, which he claimed had injured Cubans and split families.

Cubans, though, are still waiting for actual action to back up his pledges six months into his presidency.

“Clearly, he has disappointed many (Cubans) who believed that he would reverse Trump’s crudest steps, not that he would return to (Barack) Obama policies,” Cuban academic and former diplomat Carlos Alzugaray told AFP.

During his presidential campaign, Biden said, “There’s no doubt there was a lot of expectation about many things.”

Thousands of Cubans marched in 40 cities around the island on July 11 and 12, chanting “Freedom,” “Down with the dictatorship,” and “We’re Hungry.”

One person was killed, dozens were injured, and over 100 people were arrested.

Biden acknowledged the situation, but did not propose any new actions. He did, however, engage in a barrage of insults directed at Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

“Unfortunately, Cuba is a failed state that represses its citizens,” Biden remarked on Thursday.

The next day, Diaz-Canel retaliated, saying, “Despite spending billions of dollars, the United States has failed in its efforts to destroy Cuba.”

“If President Joseph Biden truly cared about the Cuban people, he might reverse President Donald Trump’s 243 measures, including the more than 50 ruthlessly imposed during the (coronavirus) pandemic, as a first step toward removing the blockade” that has been in place since 1962, he said.

Despite being the only Latin American country to create its own vaccines, the protests erupted amid severe economic decline and an increase in Covid-19 infections.

While claiming that he has no plans to allow Cuban-Americans to send remittances to the 11-million-strong island nation for fear of the government “confiscating” them, Biden has offered to assist with the island’s immunization campaign.

On Thursday, he stated, “I’d be willing to offer considerable doses of vaccine if I was confident that an international institution would deliver those vaccines and do so in a way that ordinary individuals would have access to those vaccines.”

