Cuban dissidents are arrested, and mass protests are stifled as police swath the streets.

On Monday, Cuban security forces thwarted a planned large protest in Havana, with police swarming the streets and notable dissidents being arrested or confined to their homes to prevent them from organizing the forbidden rights rally.

Opposition figure Manuel Cuesta Morua, 58, the leader of the Ladies in White rights campaign Berta Soler, and her husband Angel Moya, a former political prisoner, were among those held, according to friends and family members.

Guillermo Farinas, another government opponent, has been jailed since Friday, and a number of protest organizers and independent journalists have been reportedly restricted to their houses.