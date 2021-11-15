Cuban dissidents are arrested ahead of a protest that has been banned.

On Monday, the Cuban government detained renowned dissidents only hours before a scheduled gathering that organizers had pledged to hold despite authorities’ ban.

Opposition figure Manuel Cuesta Morua, 58, the leader of the Ladies in White rights campaign Berta Soler, and her husband Angel Moya, a former political prisoner, were among those held, according to friends and family members.

Guillermo Farinas, another government opponent, has been jailed since Friday, and a number of protest organizers and independent journalists have said that security officials have confined them to their houses and cut off their internet access.

