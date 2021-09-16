Cuba wants the WHO to approve its Covid-19 vaccines.

Cuba announced on Wednesday that it would seek WHO clearance for two home-grown coronavirus vaccinations that it aims to commercialize worldwide.

According to Rolando Perez of state pharma firm BioCubaFarma, a vetting procedure will begin Thursday with WHO experts analyzing the country’s Abdala and Soberana 02 vaccines.

The experts will look at the vaccines’ “safety, immunogenicity (the ability of a vaccine to cause an immunological response), and efficacy,” according to Perez.

Jose Moya, the WHO’s representative in Cuba, told AFP that a “first virtual conference” with experts in Havana, Geneva, and Washington would take place on Thursday.

In its Covid-19 immunization campaign, Cuba has used domestically made vaccinations, especially for children.

The vaccines, which were developed for the first time in Latin America, have not yet been subjected to worldwide scientific peer assessment.

They are based on recombinant protein technology, which is used by Novavax in the United States and Sanofi in France.

Recombinant vaccines, unlike many other vaccinations now in use, do not require excessive refrigeration.

Perez stated that Cuba’s capacity to sell vaccinations to other countries is not contingent on WHO permission, but rather on national health authorities’ decisions.

However, after the island’s demands are met, it will “ease (the vaccines’) entry into the market in other nations.”

Several nations have expressed interest in purchasing Cuban jabs, including Argentina and Mexico; Venezuela has already inked a purchase agreement, while Iran is making Soberana 02 on its own turf.

Cuba, which has been under American sanctions since 1962, has a lengthy history of producing its own vaccinations, extending back to the 1980s.

Nearly 80% of its inoculations are made in the country.

According to Cuban experts, the Abdala and Soberana 02 vaccines are more than 90% efficient in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 cases.

The island’s population of 11.2 million people has been fully vaccinated, with China’s Sinopharm inoculation being used.

There have been 768,497 Covid cases in the country, with 6,523 deaths.