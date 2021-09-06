Cuba is the first country in the world to introduce Covid Jabs to toddlers.

Cuba became the first country in the world on Monday to vaccinate infants as young as two years old against Covid-19, using home-grown vaccines not recognized by the WHO.

Before reopening schools that have been closed for the most part since March 2020, the communist island of 11.2 million people plans to inoculate all of its students.

The new school year began on Monday, but only from the comfort of one’s own home, as most Cuban houses lack internet access.

Cuba began its immunization campaign for youngsters on Friday, starting with those aged 12 and up, after completing clinical studies on minors with its Abdala and Soberana vaccines.

It began providing vaccines to children aged 2 to 11 in the central province of Cienfuegos on Monday.

Several other countries are vaccinating children as young as 12 years old, and several are doing trials in younger youngsters.

China, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela have all announced plans to vaccinate children under the age of six, but Cuba is the first to do so.

Chile approved the Chinese Sinovac vaccines for children aged six to twelve on Monday.

The vaccinations created in Cuba, the first in Latin America, have not been subjected to worldwide scientific peer assessment.

They are based on recombinant protein technology, which is also utilized in the US’ Novavax and France’s Sanofi vaccines, both of which are pending WHO approval.

Recombinant vaccines, unlike many other vaccinations now in use, do not require excessive refrigeration.

Since March 2020, the majority of Cuban schools have remained shuttered, resuming for a few weeks at the end of last year before closing again in January.

UNICEF has urged schools around the world to return as soon as possible, claiming that “the long-term costs of closures are too costly and difficult to justify.”

In recent months, the number of coronavirus infections in Cuba has exploded, putting strain on the country’s health system.

Nearly half of the 5,700 coronavirus deaths recorded since the outbreak began occurred in the last month, as did nearly a third of all reported cases.